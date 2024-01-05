eCash Price Reaches $0.0000 (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, eCash has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $669.51 million and approximately $14.96 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,940.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.40 or 0.00549390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.00196654 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00019985 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

eCash Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,599,335,923,092 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.