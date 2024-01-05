Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Announces Earnings Results

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $11.95 million during the quarter. Electrovaya had a negative return on equity of 196.25% and a negative net margin of 10.68%.

Electrovaya Price Performance

Shares of Electrovaya stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 267,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,216. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Electrovaya has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Electrovaya from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electrovaya

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electrovaya stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,353,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,582,000. Electrovaya accounts for about 4.5% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 10.16% of Electrovaya as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

