ELIS Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.70 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $4.70 million and $104.06 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00017867 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,638.44 or 1.00073783 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011517 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00010789 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00200438 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02424728 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $130.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

