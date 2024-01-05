Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.88

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and traded as low as $21.68. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 2,862 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Endeavour Mining Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

