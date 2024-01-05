Ethereum (ETH) Price Hits $2,245.79

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $269.91 billion and approximately $9.50 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,245.79 or 0.05124897 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00079671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00028420 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00022629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00014275 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001776 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,184,491 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

