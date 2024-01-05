Everdome (DOME) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Everdome (DOME) traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Everdome token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a market capitalization of $11.05 million and $3.91 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everdome alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Everdome

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 95,138,725,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everdome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everdome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.