Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock Price Down 1%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $3.01. 79,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 89,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Exela Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exela Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,995,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,299 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 265,934 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 726,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Exela Technologies by 795.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 226,376 shares during the period. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

