Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Sets New 12-Month High at $129.18

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $129.18 and last traded at $128.73, with a volume of 252491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

