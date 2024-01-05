Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 17th

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 19.871 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$1,240.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$794.26 and a twelve month high of C$1,271.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,215.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1,128.21. The firm has a market cap of C$28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$42.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$25.33 by C$16.93. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of C$7.10 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 187.2143951 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fairfax Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total value of C$59,400.00. In related news, Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total value of C$59,400.00. Also, Director Brian Johnson Porter acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1,265.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$316,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,075,250. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $4,402,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$980.00 to C$1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,511.67.

Get Our Latest Report on FFH

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.