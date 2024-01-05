Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Announces Dividend Increase – $15.00 Per Share

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 15.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRFHF traded up $33.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $962.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,155. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of $571.82 and a 12 month high of $964.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $895.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $835.85.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $42.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 22.55%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

