Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Holdings Trimmed by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,998,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,490,000 after acquiring an additional 916,754 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,599,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,979,000 after acquiring an additional 87,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 386,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 35,340 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,424,000 after acquiring an additional 55,631 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA FHLC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.70. 110,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,575. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

