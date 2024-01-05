Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Decreased by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Fiserv by 74.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Fiserv by 60.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FISV stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,839,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.15 and a 200 day moving average of $123.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

