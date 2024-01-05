FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.52 and last traded at $47.57. Approximately 8,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 15,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1903 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter.

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

