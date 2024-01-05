FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.54 and last traded at $23.54. 220,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 258,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

About FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

