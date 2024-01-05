FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.54 and last traded at $23.54. 220,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 258,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.
FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000.
About FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund
The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.