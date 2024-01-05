Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Trading Up 4.7%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.77. Approximately 1,939,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,467,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup cut Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 7,437.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 341.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,580,152 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $69,948,000 after buying an additional 1,995,153 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 385.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,746,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after buying an additional 1,387,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $59,805,000 after buying an additional 1,280,389 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $178,580,000 after acquiring an additional 902,610 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

