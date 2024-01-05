Forterra (LON:FORT) Shares Down 1.1%

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 161.05 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 163.20 ($2.08). Approximately 117,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 138,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.10).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 170 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £347.29 million, a P/E ratio of 906.67, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 156.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.65.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.

