Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) rose 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.65 and last traded at $36.47. Approximately 106,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 118,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52. The stock has a market cap of $875.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.3854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 117,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,591,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 1,877.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 130,054 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the period.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

