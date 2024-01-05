Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) rose 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.65 and last traded at $36.47. Approximately 106,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 118,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52. The stock has a market cap of $875.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.76.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.3854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.