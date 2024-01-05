Gateway Protocol Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Gateway Protocol has a total market cap of $8.18 million and approximately $2.14 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol launched on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 0.30231548 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gateway Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

