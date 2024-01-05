Geegoopuzzle Price Hits $1.57 (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00003565 BTC on popular exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $236.01 million and $46,704.60 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00018016 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,152.86 or 1.00040229 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011403 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010522 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00201616 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

