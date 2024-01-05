Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Purchased by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares during the quarter. Genelux comprises approximately 0.8% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Genelux worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Genelux by 2,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genelux Stock Performance

Genelux stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. 64,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,804. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. Genelux Co. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $40.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genelux Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNLX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Genelux in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management raised Genelux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Genelux from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Genelux in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Genelux

In related news, VP Yong Yu sold 36,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $436,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Thomas sold 3,333 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $69,026.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 472,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,784,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yong Yu sold 36,800 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $436,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,539.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,224 shares of company stock worth $1,948,248 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

