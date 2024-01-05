Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Shares Down 1.5%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 23,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 20,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Geodrill Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi drilling, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services.

