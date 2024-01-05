GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.29

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.29 and last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 1195057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GCT

GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 3.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $803.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.96.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $178.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter worth $61,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.