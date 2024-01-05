Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.92

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.92 and traded as high as $11.67. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 116,488 shares traded.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $199.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93.

Institutional Trading of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 329,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 121.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 92,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 375,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 32,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

