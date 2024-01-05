Globalstar Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 11,645 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 96% compared to the average daily volume of 5,943 call options.

In related news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 188,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,086,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,260.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 188,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,086,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,260.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,522,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,521.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $673,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,192,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,642,000 after purchasing an additional 418,008 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,946,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 253,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSAT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. 6,435,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,349,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 186.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GSAT shares. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

