GMX (GMX) Price Tops $53.78 on Major Exchanges

GMX (GMX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. GMX has a market cap of $502.00 million and $46.76 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One GMX token can currently be bought for $53.78 or 0.00121882 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GMX Profile

GMX was first traded on September 1st, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,708,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,333,811 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GMX is gmxio.substack.com. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that enables low swap fees and zero price impact trades. It operates with a multi-asset pool that generates liquidity provider fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. The platform leverages Chainlink Oracles and aggregates prices from leading volume exchanges to support dynamic pricing.While GMX hasn’t provided clear information about its founders, the platform utilizes the GMX token within its ecosystem. The GMX token offers various functionalities, including rewards, staking, vesting, and multiplier points. Users can earn rewards, stake tokens for benefits, convert Escrowed GMX to GMX through vesting, and use Multiplier Points to enhance ETH/AVAX APRs. The token plays a vital role in facilitating activities and providing incentives within the GMX ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

