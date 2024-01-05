Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Shares Up 0.5%

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.09 and last traded at C$14.09. 5,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 2,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.02.

Goodfellow Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.90. The company has a market cap of C$120.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$139.16 million for the quarter. Goodfellow had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.17%.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and floor coverings in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products comprise engineered wood floors, hardwood floors, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

