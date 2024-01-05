Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 89.40 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 89.40 ($1.14). 267,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 474,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.80 ($1.13).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,384.62%.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.
