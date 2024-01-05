Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Trading Up 6.7%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 112,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 145,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered shares of Greenlane Renewables from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Greenlane Renewables had a negative return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of C$10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.00052 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

