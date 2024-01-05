GXChain Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $22.50 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000685 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001628 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000837 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.