Head to Head Contrast: Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) & Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) and Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Forte Biosciences and Unity Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forte Biosciences N/A -88.96% -77.28% Unity Biotechnology N/A -88.92% -45.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forte Biosciences and Unity Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forte Biosciences N/A N/A -$13.88 million ($1.24) -0.67 Unity Biotechnology $240,000.00 131.44 -$59.93 million ($3.66) -0.51

Analyst Ratings

Forte Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unity Biotechnology. Forte Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unity Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Forte Biosciences and Unity Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forte Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Unity Biotechnology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Unity Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 245.74%. Given Unity Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Unity Biotechnology is more favorable than Forte Biosciences.

Risk & Volatility

Forte Biosciences has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Biotechnology has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of Forte Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Unity Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Forte Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Unity Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology beats Forte Biosciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forte Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Unity Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. It also develops UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases; UBX2050, a human anti-Tie2 agonist monoclonal antibody for the treatment of age-related eye diseases; and UBX2089, a a-Klotho hormone drug candidate for multiple neurology indications. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

