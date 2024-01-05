Highland Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,756 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,803,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

