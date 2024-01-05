Highland Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,653,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,587. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

