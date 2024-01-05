HW Electro Co., Ltd. (HWEP) Plans to Raise $15 Million in January 17th IPO

HW Electro Co., Ltd. (HWEP) plans to raise $15 million in an IPO on Wednesday, January 17th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 3,800,000 shares at a price of $4.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, HW Electro Co., Ltd. generated $1.7 million in revenue and had a net loss of $8 million. HW Electro Co., Ltd. has a market cap of $167.3 million.

Univest Securities served as the underwriter for the IPO.

HW Electro Co., Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are the first company in Japan to obtain a license plate number for imported electric light commercial vehicles and (we are) the second company (to do so). We are also one of the three companies that sell electric light commercial vehicles in Japan as of the date of this prospectus. The electric light commercial vehicles we sell belong to the category of â€ślight commercial vehicles,â€ť which are commercial carrier vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of no more than 3,500 kilograms. (Incorporated in Japan) We commenced selling and delivering two models of electric light commercial vehicles, ELEMO and ELEMO-K, in Japan in AprilÂ 2022 and JulyÂ 2022, respectively, and have been working with Cenntro, our cooperating manufacturer, to produce them under our brand, â€śELEMO,â€ť in its factory in Hangzhou, China. ELEMO is the first electric vehicle we sell and is the second electric light commercial vehicle that has ever been sold in Japan since the commencement of sales of MINICAB-MiEVÂ in DecemberÂ 2011, which was the first electric light commercial vehicle produced by Mitsubishi Motors Corporation. Since June 2023, we have commenced the sales of a new model called â€śELEMO-L,â€ť a van-typeÂ electric vehicle that could be used for commercial and recreational camping purposes, which we expect may enable us to increase consumer market penetration. Under our Exclusive Basic Transaction Agreement dated MarchÂ 31, 2021 with Cenntro (the â€śExclusive Basic Transaction Agreementâ€ť), Cenntro manufactures ELEMO, ELEMO-K, ELEMO-L, and other electric vehicles under the specifications designated by us in their manufacturing factories in China and delivers the electric vehicles to the ports in China designated in the individual agreement for a particular order. We arrange for the shipment from these ports to the Port of Yokohama or other designated ports in Japan. Upon arrival, we transport the vehicles to our research laboratory located in Chiba, Japan, for inspection, and then send them to our business partnersâ€™ facilities, Anest Iwataâ€™s factory in Fukushima, Japan, and TONOXâ€™s factories in Kanagawa, Japan. The specialists of Anest Iwata, a Tokyo Stock Exchange-listedÂ company that specializes in industrial machinery, supplies, and components, and TONOX, a Japanese commercial vehicle manufacturer, modify the vehicles to comply with the regulations and standards for the Japanese market, install the accessories, and undertake the inspection in accordance with our instructions. After the inspection and modifications, we deliver the electric vehicles to the governmental vehicle inspection office, the National Agency for Automotive and Land Transportation Technology, for individual imported vehicle inspection, and the local land transportation office for registration. Upon completion of the individual imported vehicle inspection and registration, we conduct the final inspection in our research laboratory located in Chiba, Japan, and deliver the electric light commercial vehicles to the customers. Since the inception of our operation, we have been leveraging the customizability and adjustability of our electric light commercial vehicles to attract corporations in different industries and local governments that have varying needs from their departments in Japan. During the fiscal years ended SeptemberÂ 30, 2023 and 2022, we sold and delivered 66 and 16 electric light commercial vehicles to 15 and 11 customers, respectively. Â Note: Net loss and revenue figures are for the 12 months that ended March 31, 2023. **Share Split Note – From the Prospectus: “On JulyÂ 20, 2023, the Companyâ€™s board of directors approved a share split of the Companyâ€™s outstanding Ordinary Shares and Series A convertible preferred shares at a ratio of 1:2, which was based on a record date of AugustÂ 31, 2023 and became effective on SeptemberÂ 1, 2023, resulting in 38,074,888 Ordinary Shares being issued and outstanding and 2,857,142 Series A convertible preferred shares being issued after the share split. Pursuant to the Companyâ€™s articles of incorporation, on AugustÂ 31, 2023, Autobacs Seven requested the Company to convert its 2,857,142 Series A convertible preferred shares on AugustÂ 31, 2023. On AugustÂ 31, 2023, the Company issued 2,857,142 Ordinary Shares to Autobacs Seven, and in exchange, the Company acquired the 2,857,142 Series A convertible preferred shares, which were canceled by the Company on OctoberÂ 20, 2023. Unless otherwise indicated, all share amounts and per share amounts in this prospectus have been presented to give effect to the 1-for-2Â share split of our Ordinary Shares and Series A convertible preferred shares and the conversion ofÂ Series AÂ convertible preferred shares.“ (Note: HW Electro Co., Ltd. filed an F-1/A dated Dec. 15, 2023, disclosing terms for its IPO: 3.75 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) at $4.00 to raise $15.0 million. Each ADS represents one ordinary share. Background: HW Electro Co., Ltd. filed its F-1 on Nov. 8, 2023, without disclosing terms for its IPO. The Japanese electric vehicle company submitted confidentialÂ IPO documents to the SEC on June 30, 2023.) “.

HW Electro Co., Ltd. was founded in 2019 and has 14 employees. The company is located at 301, Aomi 2-chome 7-4 the SOHO, Koto-ku, Tokyo 135-0064 Japan and can be reached via phone at (+81) 3-6457-1469 or on the web at https://hwelectro.co.jp/.

