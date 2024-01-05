Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Trading Down 8.3%

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 316,001 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 138,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Indiva from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$0.10 to C$0.13 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$20.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,899.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships.

