Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Trading Down 8.3%

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 316,001 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 138,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Indiva from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$0.10 to C$0.13 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on NDVA
Indiva Stock Performance
Indiva Company Profile
Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Indiva
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- The Greenbrier Companies: Underappreciated or overvalued?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 5 best dividend capture stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.