Injective Protocol (INJ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $210.84 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $36.34 or 0.00082995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.04 billion and approximately $210.84 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,755,556 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

