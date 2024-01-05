Insider Buying: Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Director Purchases 725 Shares of Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY traded up $4.99 on Friday, hitting $283.89. 175,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $286.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,277.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,067,000 after purchasing an additional 421,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $82,961,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.