Insider Selling: 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) CEO Sells 72,312 Shares of Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) CEO Nick Leschly sold 72,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $279,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,806.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TSVT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. 2,133,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 126.06% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. Equities research analysts predict that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $8,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

