Insider Selling: Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) CAO Sells 14,129 Shares of Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) CAO Gina Corradetti sold 14,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $38,713.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 196,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Accuray Trading Up 1.1 %

ARAY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. 396,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,340. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.69 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Accuray

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the second quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 251.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the third quarter worth $35,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARAY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Accuray in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Accuray

About Accuray

(Get Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.