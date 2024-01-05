Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells 1,167 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider John Drayton Wise sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $34,216.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Drayton Wise also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, John Drayton Wise sold 20,071 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $585,872.49.

NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $29.35. 1,087,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,825. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Insmed by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,358,000 after buying an additional 429,664 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,327,000 after buying an additional 307,913 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in Insmed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,889,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,416,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 15.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,433,000 after buying an additional 579,241 shares during the period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

