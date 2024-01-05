Insider Selling: Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) VP Sells 12,009 Shares of Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) VP Jorge Dimartino sold 12,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $14,170.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 315,246 shares in the company, valued at $371,990.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jorge Dimartino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Jorge Dimartino sold 17,367 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $22,577.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRON traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 63,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,497. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $67.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Kronos Bio ( NASDAQ:KRON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on KRON shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Kronos Bio from $9.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kronos Bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 128.2% during the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 718,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 403,739 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 6.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 614,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 36,909 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Kronos Bio during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kronos Bio during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor to treat the patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.

