Insider Selling: NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Insider Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,430 ($107.35), for a total transaction of £5,058,000 ($6,440,850.63).

NEXT Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON:NXT traded down GBX 84 ($1.07) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 8,466 ($107.81). The stock had a trading volume of 437,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,815. NEXT plc has a one year low of GBX 6,114 ($77.86) and a one year high of GBX 8,550 ($108.88). The company has a market capitalization of £10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,494.76, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,819.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,268.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,350 ($93.59) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,925 ($88.18).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

