Insider Selling: Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) COO Sells 1,827 Shares of Stock

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) COO Derrick Lee Pratt sold 1,827 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $27,295.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Portillo’s Stock Performance
Shares of Portillo’s stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.87. 969,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,072. Portillo’s Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.89.
Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $166.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 39.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Portillo’s Company Profile
Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.
