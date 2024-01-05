Insider Selling: Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) COO Sells 1,827 Shares of Stock

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) COO Derrick Lee Pratt sold 1,827 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $27,295.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Shares of Portillo’s stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.87. 969,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,072. Portillo’s Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.89.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $166.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 39.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

