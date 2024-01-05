Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells 174,000 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $1,492,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 642,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,486.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

QuantumScape Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of QS stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $8.69. 48,041,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,335,762. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a current ratio of 24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 4.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $13,516,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QuantumScape by 52.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 53.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,581,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 900,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. HSBC started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

