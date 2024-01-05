Insider Selling: RH (NYSE:RH) Insider Sells 2,624 Shares of Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RH stock traded down $2.56 on Friday, hitting $263.78. 519,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,559. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RH will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,418,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of RH by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,040,000 after buying an additional 320,538 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of RH by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,692,000 after buying an additional 49,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

