Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells 47,365 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $1,110,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,934,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $1,158,547.90.

On Friday, December 15th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,249,015.05.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $1,213,491.30.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 21,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $492,092.40.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $746,472.40.

On Monday, November 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $162,484.96.

S traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,821,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,458,632. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.71. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on S shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 86,543.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,838,000 after buying an additional 44,044,310 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth approximately $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,096,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

