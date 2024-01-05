Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) COO Sells 1,069 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) COO Gregory A. Mays sold 1,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $15,799.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,975.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SNCY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 416,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,847. The company has a market capitalization of $816.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $248.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.34 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 25.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 35.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 215,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

