Insider Selling: TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) CFO Sells 47,867 Shares of Stock

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ TGTX traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.65. 8,544,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,572,981. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.93 and a beta of 2.33.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The business’s revenue was up 17538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 131.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Articles

