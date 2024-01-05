Insider Selling: TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) CFO Sells 47,867 Shares of Stock

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TG Therapeutics Stock Up 9.0 %
NASDAQ TGTX traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.65. 8,544,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,572,981. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.93 and a beta of 2.33.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The business’s revenue was up 17538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TG Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 131.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
Featured Articles
