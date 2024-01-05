Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CTO Sells 361 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) CTO Matthew Leibel sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $12,194.58. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,942.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Leibel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $422,753.48.

Xometry Price Performance

Xometry stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 436,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.98. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $41.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.84 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XMTR shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Xometry by 6.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,631,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,598,000 after purchasing an additional 390,933 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 11.0% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,434,000 after acquiring an additional 628,255 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,188,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,667,000 after acquiring an additional 23,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,773,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after acquiring an additional 161,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 47.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,584,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,892,000 after acquiring an additional 832,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Articles

