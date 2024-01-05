inSure DeFi 24 Hour Volume Hits $180,745.72 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $132.05 million and approximately $180,745.72 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00018179 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,943.44 or 0.99947061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011440 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010376 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00199431 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000059 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00486292 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $221,423.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

