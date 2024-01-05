Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard Sells 19,223 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $566,309.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,486 shares in the company, valued at $24,937,477.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,409. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.70. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $47.48.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 185,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

