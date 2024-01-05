Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard Sells 19,223 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $566,309.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,486 shares in the company, valued at $24,937,477.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,409. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.70. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $47.48.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.
